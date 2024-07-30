'We belong here': Palestinian athletes talk about their hopes in Paris

800m runners Mohammed Dwedar and Layla Al Masri are representing Palestine at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competing under the shadow of the war on Gaza, the teammates symbolize Palestine's resilience and determination to overcome adversity.

"To be able to show that we're here, we're Palestinians who love to compete, and we're strong, and we belong here, is really huge as well. And I think those are the main takeaways of, like, we're a people who belong everywhere that everyone else gets to be," said Al Masri.

The Palestinian Olympic Committee says 400 athletes, volunteers and sports workers have been injured or killed in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel's military has been accused of deliberately targeting sports infrastructure in Gaza.

Only one of the eight athletes representing Palestine at the Games qualified directly.

The rest received special invitations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Al Masri lives and trains in the United States and specialises in the middle distances of 1500m and 5000m, but because the 25-year-old didn't qualify outright she was invited by the IOC to take part in the 800m.

Mohammed Dwedar considers his participation a victory in itself. He had to leave his native Ramallah for Algeria where he spent nearly two months preparing.

With a personal best of 1:52:34, the 23-year-old is realistic about reaching the podium, but he says his biggest achievement is being here and showcasing Palestinian determination.

Palestine is represented by eight athletes in taekwondo, boxing, judo, shooting, swimming and athletics.