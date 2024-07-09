Welcome to Africanews

South Africa to try ex-parliament speaker for corruption

South Africa

The former speaker of South Africa's parliament was back in court on Tuesday to face charges of charges of corruption and money laundering.

At the Magistrate's court, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula learned that her case was transferred to the High Court in Pretoria for trial.

The development shows that the prosecution believes it has a solid case against Mapisa-Nqakula. The trial at the High Court will start on October 16.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting a R4.5 million from a defence contractor, during her time as South Africa's defence minister.

She resigned as speaker of the national assembly following her indictment in early April. Mapisa-Nqakula denies the charges against her.

