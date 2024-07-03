French River Police set for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

With just three weeks before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the french river police are training on the city's river in preparations for the Olympics opening ceremony later this month.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are set to parade along the Seine river on over 90 boats, covering a distance of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

Sophie Malherbe, the Head of Department of the Paris River police who is not expecting any particular problems during the event said, "we take great pride in our ability to ensure security along the river for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Our training regimen is focused on long-term preparation, not just for the Olympics, but as part of our daily routine. Each morning, the river brigade diligently trains in piloting, diving, and swimming to guarantee peak performance for the opening ceremony on the Seine and the subsequent nautical events that we will be safeguarding."

The police chief of Paris intends to deploy approximately 30,000 police officers on duty daily, some of whom will be armed, reaching a maximum of 45,000 troops during the opening ceremony. The military will also provide assistance, with roughly 18,000 army personnel participating in the event.