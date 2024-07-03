Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

French River Police set for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

A Seine river police boat makes its way on the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the route of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Par   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Euler/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

France

With just three weeks before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the french river police are training on the city's river in preparations for the Olympics opening ceremony later this month.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are set to parade along the Seine river on over 90 boats, covering a distance of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

Sophie Malherbe, the Head of Department of the Paris River police who is not expecting any particular problems during the event said, "we take great pride in our ability to ensure security along the river for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Our training regimen is focused on long-term preparation, not just for the Olympics, but as part of our daily routine. Each morning, the river brigade diligently trains in piloting, diving, and swimming to guarantee peak performance for the opening ceremony on the Seine and the subsequent nautical events that we will be safeguarding."

The police chief of Paris intends to deploy approximately 30,000 police officers on duty daily, some of whom will be armed, reaching a maximum of 45,000 troops during the opening ceremony. The military will also provide assistance, with roughly 18,000 army personnel participating in the event.

Additional sources • Other agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..