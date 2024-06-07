Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria to purchase 3.5 million prepaid power meters by end of 2024

By Rédaction Africanews

nigeria economy

Nigeria's Federal Government has announced that it will acquire a maximum of 3.5 million power meters by the end of 2024 in a move to increase revenue collection in the West African state.

The country's Ministry of Power, through its cabinet secretary Adebayo Adelabu, announced this, echoing the recent resolution by the government to purchase over 10 million meters in the next five years. This will cost the government a total of $946 million.

Nigeria has been experiencing acute power shortages in recent years. The government of President Tinubu had promised to resolve the stalemate.

Nigerians have been complaining about the electricity payment issue, with over 7 million households out of 13 million lacking these meters.

The energy regulator said they had received thousands of complaints from various households last year alone, relating to 57% of the complaints.

The government had also promised to source the meters both locally and internationally.

