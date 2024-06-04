Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Russian FM Lavrov continues Africa tour in Congo

ean Claude Gakosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo, right, speaks to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Oyo, Congo, July 25, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

By Africanews

with AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived late Monday in Congo on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries’ shift toward Moscow.

Lavrov has visited the African continent several times in the past couple of years as Russia seeks support — or at least neutrality — from many of its 54 countries in the wake of Ukraine.

On Monday, Lavrov met with Guinean Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.

Guinea’s government said in a statement the meeting was to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, without elaborating.

Lavrov said he hoped to discuss mutual relations and cooperation on the international stage, including in the United Nations.

Lavrov was due to meet with Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso in the city of Oyo on Tuesday, according to an official communique from Brazzaville.

It wasn’t clear which other countries were on his itinerary later this week.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..