Russian FM Lavrov continues Africa tour in Congo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived late Monday in Congo on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries’ shift toward Moscow.

Lavrov has visited the African continent several times in the past couple of years as Russia seeks support — or at least neutrality — from many of its 54 countries in the wake of Ukraine.

On Monday, Lavrov met with Guinean Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.

Guinea’s government said in a statement the meeting was to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, without elaborating.

Lavrov said he hoped to discuss mutual relations and cooperation on the international stage, including in the United Nations.

Lavrov was due to meet with Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso in the city of Oyo on Tuesday, according to an official communique from Brazzaville.

It wasn’t clear which other countries were on his itinerary later this week.