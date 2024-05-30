China's Xi backs Palestinian statehood at summit with Arab leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and promised more humanitarian aid for people in Gaza as he opened a summit with leaders of Arab states Thursday in Beijing.

The summit attended by heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia among others was set to focus on China’s expanding trade ties and on security concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war.

"War should not continue indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever," Xi said in a speech opening the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

"Commitment to the two-state solution should not be wavered at will.”

Xi restated China's backing of a two-state solution and pledged 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

He also promised to donate $3 million to a United Nations agency that provides assistance and relief to refugees of the Israel-Hamas war.

Beijing and the Arab states back the Palestinians in the conflict, where Israel is facing growing international condemnation after the strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in which at least 45 were killed over the weekend.

The overall Palestinian death toll in the war exceeds 36,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Beijing has long backed the Palestinians and denounced Israel over its settlements in the occupied territories.

However, China does have growing economic ties with Israel.

Besides addressing the war, Xi also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and health care.