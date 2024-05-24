The White House state dinner menu for Kenya revealed

White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds the dessert course, -
By Rédaction Africanews
with AP
Here's what was on the menu for Thursday's White House state dinner honouring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a "best of both worlds" combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.
First Course
Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup
Sourdough Crisps
Arbequina Olive Oil
Main Course
Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs
Butter-poached Lobster
Citrus Butter
Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée
Dessert
White Chocolate Basket
Banana Ganache
Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest
Wine
Hartford Court Chardonnay "Four Hearts Vineyard" 2021
St. Innocent Pinot Noir "Shea Vineyard" 2019
Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020
