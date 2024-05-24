Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The White House state dinner menu for Kenya revealed

The White House state dinner menu for Kenya revealed
White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison holds the dessert course,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jacquelyn Martin/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

William Ruto

Here's what was on the menu for Thursday's White House state dinner honouring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a "best of both worlds" combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.

First Course

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

Sourdough Crisps

Arbequina Olive Oil

Main Course

Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs

Butter-poached Lobster

Citrus Butter

Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée

Dessert

White Chocolate Basket

Banana Ganache

Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest

Wine

Hartford Court Chardonnay "Four Hearts Vineyard" 2021

St. Innocent Pinot Noir "Shea Vineyard" 2019

Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..