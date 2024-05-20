Zamalek win CAF Confederation Cup after win over Berkane

Egyptian side Zamalek's fans held celebrations long into Sunday night after their club overcame Morocco's RS Berkane to win the continent's second most-important club competition.

The Cairo-based club won the trophy on aggregate. They had headed into the return fixture at the Cairo International Stadium trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco a week ago.

Striker Ahmed Hamdi fired Zamalek ahead on 23 minutes to level the tie, and securing the title for the Egyptians on away goals.

The cup is the second ever for Zamalek. They first became Confederations cup winners in the 2018/2019 season. This title also came at the expense of Berkane who were defeated in a penalty shoot out .

Berkane have also won the trophy twice.

As the Moroccan giants pressed for an equalizer, they were dealt a blow when their defender Hamza el Moussaoui was shown a straight red card for a foul late in the game.

Even then, Berkane launched wave after wave of attacks in an effort to penetrate an otherwise solid Zamalek defense.