Eto'o, Adebayor and French President Macron score in charity football match

French President Emmanuel Macron took part in a charity football match on Wednesday (Apr. 24) - and got on the scoresheet in the second half.

The game at the Stade Bernard Giroux outside Paris raised funds for a French foundation dedicated to improving the lives of hospitalised children and adolescents.

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger took charge of one team, while the other had French journalist Jacques Vendroux at the helm.

Vendroux's side - featuring Macron and the likes of French national team manager Didier Deschamps, 1998 world champion Robert Pires and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba - ran out the winners by 5 goals to 3.

Pires scored a first half hat-trick and Garcia got a fourth before Pires was fouled in the second half and Macron converted the resulting penalty.

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o and Togolese Emmanuel Adebayor were among the scorers for Wenger's team.

The fixture was organized by football club Varietes Club de France which reunites celebrities and former football stars.