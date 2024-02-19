Football: Palestine beat South Africa 1-0 in charity match

South Africa
Palestine defeated a South Africa Invitational eleven on Sunday at the Football 4 Humanity match at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town
The Palestinian side beat South Africa 1-0 at what was the second match held in solidarity with the people of Palestine, following a match last week which was attended by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.
This time around it was the Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu who offered words of support to Palestinians after the match.
''This is not just a game for us, it is a show of love to say to you the people of South Africa understands where what you are going through," said Mafu. "The people of South Africa understand the pain, we’ve been through this and we want you to remember you will be free. Palestine will be free, it might take long time but you definitely will be free."
South Africa has continued to voice its support for the Palestinians amidst an ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza strip. At least 28,775 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the area's health authorities.
