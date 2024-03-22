The United Arab Emirates as 4th investor in Africa [Business Africa]

In 2023, ties between the UAE and Africa reach their peak, marked by Abu Dhabi's commitment to invest $4.5 billion in the continent's clean energy.

With a total of $60 billion committed from 2012 to 2022, the Emirates are the fourth largest investor in Africa over the last decade, behind China, Europe and the United States. However, this expansion has been marred by controversies, including turmoil over investment deals and potential social and environmental repercussions.

Despite these challenges, the United Arab Emirates remains in pole position for Gulf investors in Africa, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. The attraction of Africa for Emiratis is coupled with a growing interest of African entrepreneurs in this Gulf state, where more than 21,000 companies from the continent are already established.

ANJE-ANGOLA supports entrepreneurship led by women

The first conference of young Angolan entrepreneurs, organized by ANJE-ANGOLA, was recently held in Luanda. More than 2,000 women converged to discuss the "role of female leadership in the economic and social diversification of the country". The event was attended by the Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and speakers from renowned African countries.

The stated objective: to demonstrate the entrepreneurial capacity of Angolans despite the challenges, highlighting the autonomy and potential of the continent. ANJE-ANGOLA has concluded two major agreements to promote the training and development of young entrepreneurs, thus supporting women's micro-enterprises with more than 4,000 funded projects.

CAN 2025: Morocco strengthens its infrastructure

Morocco, host of CAN 2025, is investing 87 million euros to modernize its stadiums. By preparing for the CAN, Morocco is preparing to shine on the international scene before co-organizing the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Beyond the sporting challenge, the event aims to boost the Moroccan economy, particularly in the tourism sector. The expected economic benefits include job creation, increased tourism, and enhanced tax revenues.