Corruption: a critical barrier to progress [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Corruption: A Major Barrier to African Progress
The annual conference of anti-corruption agencies from Commonwealth African states is being held in Accra from May 6th to 11th. This meeting comes as the Corruption Perception Index for Africa stagnates in 2023.
The conference aims to develop innovative strategies to combat corruption and its devastating impacts on economic and social development in Africa.
Dr. Roger Oppong Korateng is this week's guest on Business Africa. As one of the founders of this conference, he currently serves as the Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat.
Zambia: Persistent Energy Crisis Threatens Mining Sector
Zambia faces a severe energy crisis, jeopardizing its copper industry. Frequent power outages and prolonged drought have reduced copper production, necessitating even electricity imports.
This situation concerns mining companies, while the stability of copper supply and its prices in the global market are compromised.
Cameroon: Latex Crisis in Rubber Plantations
Latex prices are plummeting in Cameroon, forcing producers to abandon rubber cultivation.
Public companies are accused of purchasing latex at meager prices while the EU and the government call for a halt to logging to counter climate change. Despite the challenges, Cameroon remains a significant latex exporter.
