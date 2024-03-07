The economic effects of child labor in artisanal fishing (Business Africa)

Africa, the cradle of immeasurable marine riches, is also the scene of major challenges in the artisanal fishing sector. Between illegal exploitation of the waters, precarious working conditions and child labour, artisanal fishing on the continent faces crucial challenges. A report from Noël Tadégnon.

- Uganda Shillings Weakens Further -

The Ugandan local currency – the Shilling has depreciated by about 4 percent since the beginning of the year. Financial analysts attribute the shift to increased demand from offshore investors, coupled with commodity inflows. Currency market traders suggest the situation is likely to remain volatile. Here is more.

- 2024 Africa's Fastest-Growing Economies -

Africa is poised to lead the global economic charge in 2024, with eleven of its nations securing spots among the world's 20 fastest-growing economies, this is according to the latest report from the African Development Bank Group.