Middle East conflict hits Africa and analysts examine impacts of African States’ exit from ECOWAS

Afolake Oyinloye  
By Afolake Oyinloye

Business Africa

The Middle East conflict, fueled by Houthi rebels disrupting Red Sea shipping routes, is casting a long economic shadow over Africa.

As rising prices and supply chain disruptions grip nations already reeling from the pandemic, the urgency to de-escalate becomes paramount. 

The following report explores the economic domino effect on African economies. Hafed Al-Ghwell, a Senior fellow and executive director at the SAIS Foreign Policy Institute, John Hopkins University joined us to share his insights.

- Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Exit ECOWAS: Key Implications -

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have left ECOWAS, citing dissatisfaction with the organisation's inability to enhance security and sovereignty. The departure raises concerns about economic challenges and poses a significant threat to regional security. 

Today, the need for a diplomatic solution to prevent further fractures within this regional economic community is crucial. We have expert insights in the following report.

- Escalating Methane Emissions Across Africa -

Amid a concerning surge in methane emissions across Africa, experts are calling on African leaders to swiftly establish African Methane Abatement Bonds. The urgency is highlighted in a groundbreaking report, emphasising the need for innovative financing. Here is a glimpse of the report.

