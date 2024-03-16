China, Angola upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Beijing on Friday.

Xi extended warm welcome to Lourenco, calling him as an old friend of the Chinese people.

"China-Angola relations have withstood the test of the changing international landscape, and forged ahead, which has really benefited the people of the two countries. China-Angola cooperation is South-South cooperation, cooperation among developing countries. It is a win-win cooperation between good friends who are helping and benefiting each other. It has been 40 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Angola. The determination of the two sides to carry forward the traditional friendship has become stronger, and the confidence in achieving common development through solidarity and cooperation has become stronger," Xi said.

"Your Excellency President Xi, we are very grateful to China for the unique support. The economic and trade cooperation between us is very good and exemplary. There is still great development potential between our two countries, which will also benefit both of us," said Lourenco.

During the meeting, the two heads of state also announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.