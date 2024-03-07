Welcome to Africanews

Ghana's deputy Finance Minister John Kumah dead

By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Ghana

Ghana's Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died.

Sources close to the family of the 45-year-old lawmaker confirmed the news to private media house TV3 on Thursday, March 7.

He is reported to have died in the early hours of Thursday in Germany where he had been receiving medical treatment for some time now.

There was no additional information on the circumstances of his death.

Kumah was elected as a Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the 2020 general election in Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was then appointed Deputy Minister of Finance in April 2021.

