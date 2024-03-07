Ghana's deputy Finance Minister John Kumah dead

Ghana
Ghana's Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has died.
Sources close to the family of the 45-year-old lawmaker confirmed the news to private media house TV3 on Thursday, March 7.
He is reported to have died in the early hours of Thursday in Germany where he had been receiving medical treatment for some time now.
There was no additional information on the circumstances of his death.
Kumah was elected as a Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency in the 2020 general election in Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He was then appointed Deputy Minister of Finance in April 2021.
11:07
The economic effects of child labor in artisanal fishing (Business Africa)
Go to video
At least 8,500 migrants died on land and sea routes worldwide last year, the most in a decade
Go to video
Draft UN resolution calls for cease-fire in conflict-torn Sudan during upcoming Muslim holy month
Go to video
New attacks by IS-linked group in Mozambique leave over 70 children missing
Go to video
Five killed in a private plane crash in eastern Burkina Faso
Go to video
At least 10 people killed as rebels seize a town in Congo's conflict-hit eastern region