Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

several migrants died off Senegal's northern coast trying to reach Europe

several migrants died off Senegal's northern coast trying to reach Europe
Would-be immigrants arrive on the Canary Island of Tenerife in a small   -  
Copyright © africanews
ARTURO RODRIGUEZ/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Senegal

At least two dozen people died off Senegal's northern coast and many were injured when their boat capsized, said officials, underscoring the danger of the route used by an increasing number of migrants seeking to reach Spain from West Africa.

The boat was bound for Europe and capsized near the town of Saint-Louis where bodies washed ashore Wednesday afternoon and the fire department was alerted, said Alioune Badara Sambe, the local governor.

The injured are being treated in a hospital in Saint-Louis and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has been opened, he said.

The number of migrants leaving from Senegal on rickety wooden boats surged last year, and nearly 1,000 people died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023, according to the Spanish migration advocacy group, Walking Borders.

Factors such as youth unemployment, political unrest and the impact of climate change push migrants to risk their lives on overcrowded boats.

Senegal has been thrown into turmoil as elections meant for February were controversially delayed by the president, sparking deadly protests. Elections have been proposed for June but it's unclear when or whether the president, whose term officially ends in April, will step down.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..