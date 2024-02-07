Egypt names all-time top scorer, Hossam Hassan, as new coach

Following the sacking of Portuguese head coach, Rui Vitoria, Egypt has put twin brothers in charge of their national football team.

The Egyptian Football Association on Tuesday said that Hossam Hassan, the country’s all-time top-scorer with 68 goals, will take over as coach.

Vitoria was fired on Sunday after the Pharaohs disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt has won a record seven AFCON titles, but failed to win a game in this year’s tournament and exited after losing to DR Congo in the round of 16.

As a forward, the Cairo-born Hossam Hassan helped Egypt to three of those titles.

He played mostly for hometown club Al Ahly, with by a period playing for teams in Greece, Switzerland, and other Egyptian clubs before retiring in 2008.

He since coached many local clubs and the Jordan national team, and made it no secret that he wanted to coach the Egyptian national team.

His brother, Ibrahim Hassan, a former defender who also played for Egypt, will come on board as team director.