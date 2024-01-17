U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken emphasizes global food security commitment at Davos

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday reiterated American commitment to global food security at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Ski resort of Davos.

“And together with the African Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization, we've launched a new initiative. It's called Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils or VACS. And VACS is part of the USAID's flagship Feed the Future initiative. Two very basic things. First, we’re investing above ground, identifying the indigenous African crops that are most nutritious and most resilient to climate change, improving these varieties, delivering them to the world. At the same time, we're investing below ground, mapping, conserving, building healthy soils. If you get this right, if you get the seeds right, if you get the soil right, then you have your agricultural foundation for the future.“

“This is our comprehensive response in the U.S. government to food insecurity around the world” he added.

Antony Blinken's address took place amidst the gathering of more than 60 heads of state and government, along with hundreds of business leaders, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The forum serves as a platform for leaders from diverse sectors to engage in discussions and collaborative efforts addressing some of the most pressing global challenges.

As VACS takes center stage in the fight against food insecurity, Secretary Blinken's reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment at Davos underscores the importance of international cooperation and concerted efforts to build a resilient and sustainable future for global agriculture.