Morocco's journey to the World Cup semi-finals captured in new documentary

Just ahead of their anticipated campaign in the African Cup of Nations, a documentary chronicling Morocco's remarkable journey to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals has been unveiled.

The 'Atlas Lions' etched their name in history during the Qatar tournament in December 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the prestigious World Cup last four. Despite their valiant efforts, they were eventually bested by France with a 2-0 score.

The film features testimonies from former football legends, including Brazilian star Rivaldo, his Dutch counterpart Patrick Kluivert, and ex-Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor. Additionally, it highlights the warm welcome the team received following their memorable run to the last four.

"The documentary tape "The Saga" came after an individual initiative, through which we attempted to document the historic achievement achieved by the Moroccan football team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. We hosted more than 20 different personalities, including former players, current players in the national team and artists as well, which for them, this achievement serves as an inspiration that motivated them to achieve artistic and cultural achievements. When future generations watch this work, they may achieve achievements as well," shared Mehdi Bennaceri, documentary director.

Beyond the on-field action, the film also shines a spotlight on the reception and adulation that awaited the team upon their return.

The warmth of the welcome and the outpouring of support from fans and the football community are portrayed as integral components of the narrative, adding a poignant layer to the team's overall experience.

As Morocco now sets its sights on the African Cup of Nations, this documentary serves not only as a testament to their past achievements but also as a source of inspiration for the challenges that lie ahead. It encapsulates the resilience, camaraderie, and spirit of a team that has already left an indelible mark on the global football stage.