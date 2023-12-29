Welcome to Africanews

Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp Braces for Life Without Star Striker Ahead of AFCON

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Dec. 26, 2023.  
Jon Super/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

United Kingdom

Liverpool's manager, Jürgen Klopp, is gearing up for the absence of his top scorer, Mohamed Salah, as the striker prepares to depart for the African Cup of Nations.

Despite the imminent loss, Klopp expresses a happiness level 'six times' greater than the previous year. 

Salah is expected to join the Egypt national team after Monday's match against Newcastle, initiating a series of at least six games, including key fixtures like an FA Cup clash with Arsenal and a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham.

With the prolific 16-goal forward potentially away for over a month, Klopp, who has faced similar situations before, remains optimistic about his team's ability to cope. 

The challenge is not unfamiliar to Klopp, and he maintains confidence that Liverpool will navigate this period successfully, aiming to sustain their position as Premier League leaders.

