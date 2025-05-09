Welcome to Africanews

Hat trick for Salah as he wins 'Footballer of the Year' for a third time

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, April 27, 2025   -  
By Africanews

with AP

Liverpool

It's a hat trick for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward was voted Britain's 'Footballer of the Year' for a record-tying third time.

The accolade is handed out by the Football Writers Association (FWA). First awarded in 1948, it is the oldest individual soccer award in the world. Salah previously won the title in 2018 and 2022.

Arsenal great Thierry Henry is the only other player to have captured it three times.

With 28 goals and 18 assists, Egyptian-born fan-favourite Salah topped the Premier League this season and played a key role in Liverpool winning the title for the second time in five years.

The FWA said Salah won 90 percent of the votes cast by more than 900 members, making it the “biggest winning margin this century.”

Salah's Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk was second and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was third.

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo won this year's women’s award.

