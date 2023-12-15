Prominent Mozambican journalist murdered

Renowned Mozambican journalist João Chamusse was discovered lifeless outside his residence on the outskirts of the capital, Maputo, in what is believed to be a case of murder.

Local media reports that Chamusse fell victim to unidentified assailants, with neighbours attesting to hearing his desperate cries for help during the early hours of Thursday. The investigative process revealed a gruesome scene, where Chamusse was found with a head wound, accompanied by a machete and gardening hoe in close proximity.

As the co-owner and editor of Ponto por Ponto, a privately owned online weekly newspaper, Chamusse was an influential figure known for contributing critical commentary on the government via a local TV station. The newspaper unequivocally declares that its editorial director fell prey to a "knife-related murder."

In response to this tragic incident, the Mozambique chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa), a prominent regional press freedom group, has strongly condemned the killing. Misa emphasized Chamusse's significant role in championing press and expression freedoms within the country.

Expressing deep concern, the Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Mozambique authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. The organization, disturbed by the journalist's untimely demise, urges swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mozambican authorities are yet to state the tragic killing, leaving many questions unanswered and the nation in mourning for the loss of a dedicated advocate for press freedom.