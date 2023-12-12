Nigerian football stars shine at CAF 2023 Awards

The best of African football was in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday (Dec. 11) for the CAF awards.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen won the best African male player of the year award.

His exceptional season saw him win the Italian Serie A with Napoli.

Osimhen edged Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi. The last time a Nigerian shone on the continental stage was in 1999 when Nwankwo Kanu won the prize.

Lagos-born Asisat Oshoala, won for the sixth time the best female African player of the year. Her achievements with Barcelona and the Nigerian national women's team speak for her.

Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, picked up the best African male coach of the year award. after his historic world cup campaign.

In the women's category, it is South African Desiree Ellis who brought the trophy home.

The winner of the African Champions League, Al Ahly was crowned club of the year for men.

The Mamelodi Sundowns were the winners on the women's side.

The Super Falcons were named the Women's national Team of the year off the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup.

The Nigerians bowed out of the competition in the round of 16 as they lost to finalist England.

Unsurprisingly Morocco's national team won on the men's side. In Qatar, they became the first African squad to ever reach semi-finals at a World Cup. An outstanding achievement