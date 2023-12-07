Global African Stars dominate CAF Award’s 2023 final list

Just a few days before the 2023 CAF Awards on Monday, December 11th, the Confederation of African Football unveiled the top three nominees for all the categories.

In the men's category, Victor Osimhen of Nigeria who just won the best player with the Italian football federation tops the list. Osimhen scored 31 goals last season and currently has 6 to himself.

Liverpool's winger, Mohammed Salah also made it to the top 3 with the Egyptian currently being the second top scorer this season with the Premier League.

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi who features for the French Paris Saint Germain will also be among the three best players to be voted upon next Monday. Hakimi helped the Atlas Lions of Morocco last World Cup to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

In the women's' category, we have Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville) and Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli).

The final winner in each category is decided following votes by a panel made up of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches, captains and clubs involved in the group stages of interclub competitions.