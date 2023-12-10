DR Congo's opposition leader Katumbi, promises to 'liberate the country'

Two weeks before the Democratic Republic of Congo goes to the polls, the opposition leader Moise Katumbi has broadened his campaigns in a bid to win the country's top seat.

While campaigning in the capital Kinshasa, Katumbi promised to 'liberate the country' on Congolese election day.

In front of thousands of supporters, opposition presidential candidate Moïse Katumbi promised to liberate the country by giving jobs to young people and lowering the US dollar rate during his rally in the capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"I've come to change the country, I've come to liberate the country, sons of the Congo, what are we going to liberate together? (Audience response: The country), what's the date? (Audience response: the 20th). They say they don't have the money to rent planes, I said I'd give them the money to organize the elections, did I do wrong? (Audience response: No)," he said.

His opponents also raised the question of his nationality, at the heart of a controversy raised mid-week by Defense Minister and former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba, who insinuated that he was a Zambian.

"They say I'm a foreigner (Audience response: No). Who are the foreigners (Audience response: Them). Who have made over 666 trips abroad (Audience response: Them)," Katumbi said.

A wealthy businessman and owner of the famous "Tout Puissant Mazembe" soccer club, Moïse Katumbi is the former governor (2007-2015) of the mining province of Katanga, the country's economic powerhouse.

DR Congo votes on the 20th of December.