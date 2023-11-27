Israel-Hamas war: more aid trucks enter Gaza

Aid-laden trucks entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah Crossing on monday.

A day prior, the Palestine Red Crescent Society sent a convoy of 50 aid-laden trucks to Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

Aid included relief materials, food items, potable water, medicines, and emergency medical supplies.

This development occurred amid indications that both Israel and Hamas were willing to extend the ceasefire in Gaza, which has brought a halt to their deadliest and most destructive conflict.

The ceasefire agreement was set to expire on Monday, following the planned fourth exchange of hostages involving militants and Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Israel has stated its intention to extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released.