South Africa Withdraws 2027 Women's World Cup Bid

South African supporters waive the South African national flag during the international friendly football match between Ivory Coast and South Africa, Abidjan, Oct 17, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIA KAMBOU/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South Africa announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing its bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027, preferring to avoid showing a "rushed presentation" to Fifa in December.

The deadline for submitting precise plans from candidates to host the competition was set by Fifa for December 8.

"We felt it was better to present a better prepared bid for 2031, rather than show a presentation made in haste," said the head of the South African Football Association, Lydia Monyepao.

Following this withdrawal, three bids remain in the running to host the 2027 World Cup: one from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany; another from the United States and Mexico; and finally, one from Brazil.

The country or countries selected will be decided at the Fifa Congress to be held in Bangkok in May.

The last Women's World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of 2023, and was won by Spain.

