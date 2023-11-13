Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Sundowns defeat Wydad to win inaugural African Football League

Sundowns defeat Wydad to win inaugural African Football League
Mamelodi Sundowns players lift the African Football League trophy at Loftus Versveld   -  
Copyright © africanews
PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural African Football League (AFL), beating Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in the second leg of the final in Pretoria on Sunday.

Sundowns, who had lost 2-1 a week earlier in Morocco, overcame their deficit thanks to goals from Peter Shalulile (45th+3rd) and Aubrey Modiba (53rd).

The team from Pretoria, who had already won the CAF Supercup six years ago, thus claimed the first trophy in the richly endowed competition launched this autumn, with the winner set to cash a cheque for four million dollars (3.7 million euros).

For this first edition, eight of the continent's most prestigious clubs competed in round-robin knockout matches, from the quarter-finals to the final and the Sundowns title. The African Confederation plans to extend the competition to 24 clubs for the 2024-2025 season.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..