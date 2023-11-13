Somalia floods death toll rises to 31

Floods caused by torrential rainfall have killed at least 31 people in Somalia, authorities said Sunday (Nov. 12).

The previous death toll stood at 29.

Various parts of the east African country including Hiran state in the centre or Gedo region in the south, have been affected.

Since October, floods have displaced nearly half a million people, Daud Aweis told reporters in the capital Mogadishu.

Water has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure notably.

The lives of some 1.6 million people in Somalia could be disrupted by floods during the rainy season that lasts until December, with 1.5 million hectares of farmland potentially being destroyed, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

In a statement unveiled Thursday (Nov. 09), OCHA warned of “a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts.”

The organization released $25 million to help mitigate the impact the natural disaster.

“While all possible preparatory measures are being pursued, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated and not prevented,” OCHA said, recommending “early warning and early action" to save lives as "large-scale displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property remain likely.”

Floods are also affecting neighbouring Kenya, the port city of Mombasa and the northeastern counties of Mandera and Wajir are the worst hit.