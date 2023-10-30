DRC top court confirms opposition leader's Congolese nationality

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s top court on Monday threw out a suit seeking to bar opposition politician Moise Katumbi from running for president on the grounds that he was not Congolese.

The wealthy businessman, whose father was Italian, is considered one of the most serious challengers to incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, who is seeking a second term in office.

The case was brought against Katumbi by his fellow presidential candidate, Noel Tshiani, who argued that he did not have Congolese nationality.

Dual nationality is not recognised under Congolese law.

But during proceedings, Katumbi’s lawyer argued that there was no proof his client held any nationality other than Congolese.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Tshiani's suit was "unfounded".

Tsiani is also the initiator of a draft law that, if passed, would allow only citizens whose parents were both Congolese to hold high political office.

Katumbi was once an ally of Tshisikedi, but left the coalition earlier this year, fuelling suspicions that the proposed law targeted him.