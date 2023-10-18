Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif to headline Ghana’s AfroFuture festival

Nigerian-American Afrobeats superstar Davido, British-Gambian rapper J Hus and Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif are headlining the 2023 AfroFuture Festival, Culture Management Group (CMG) announced Tuesday.

Launched in 2017 and previously called Afrochella until last year, AfroFuture will be held at El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana from Dec. 28 to 29. This year’s theme is “Black Unification & Pan Africanism” to honour the achievements of Black pioneers throughout the diaspora and highlights their contributions to art, culture and innovation.

“AfroFuture has always been more than just a festival; it’s a full-circle celebration of everything African — our culture, our people, our talents, and serves as a platform for us to appreciate and acknowledge the larger contributions we make in the world,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO/co-founder of AfroFuture, in a press release.

Leading up to the festival, AfroFuture will host a two-week expo of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings and panel discussions; an entrepreneurial pitch competition in association with Pharrell Williams‘ non-profit Black Ambition; the Rising Star challenge for up-and-coming artists looking for a shot at performing at this year’s AfroFuture Festival and market their music to more people.