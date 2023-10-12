FBI investigates former Ghanaian minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The FBI and Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have initiated an extensive investigation into the assets and financial dealings of the former Ghanaian Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her associates in the United States.

In a recent social media update on platform X, the OSP stated, "This collaborative effort aims to scrutinize the legality of Ms. Dapaah and her associates' wealth, particularly in the context of financial transfers between Ghana and the United States."

Ms. Dapaah, the former sanitation minister, currently faces an OSP investigation related to allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses. These allegations surfaced after an astonishing discovery of over $1 million (£813,300) in cash at her residence. The public became aware of this substantial sum when it was stolen by two domestic staff, leading Ms. Dapaah herself to involve the police.

Subsequently, public outcry and parliamentary concerns over the origin of the money led to Ms. Dapaah's resignation from her ministerial position.

In a recent development, it has been reported that the former sanitation minister has sought legal recourse, filing an application in court to halt the Office of the Special Prosecutor's ongoing investigation into her and her husband.

Ms. Dapaah continues to vehemently deny all allegations against her.