Beyoncé Renaissance tour documentary to be released in December

A documentary charting Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will be released in North American theatres on December 1, AMC Theatres announced Monday.

The theatre chain is releasing the film directly, without any studio involvement.

Tickets for the film will start at $22, with the singer reported to receive at least 50% of the ticket sales.

The documentary chronicles the 39-city Renaissance tour which just concluded after a five-month run beginning in Stockholm, Sweden and ending in Kansas City, United States.

The tour, which followed her 2022 Grammy-winning album Renaissance, mixes concert footage and elements of a visual while trailing the tour.

Over the course of the five months, around 2.7 million concertgoers attended with the tour grossing close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," reads the film's description.

The artist's previous films include 2019 Netflix film Homecoming, focused on her Coachella performance in 2018.