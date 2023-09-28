Air Senegal signs MOU with Royal Air Maroc

Air Senegal on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership with Royal Air Maroc, expected to consolidate cooperation between the two airlines.

It includes a codeshare arrangement which will enable passengers to purchase tickets through the sales network of either of the carriers.

The partnership will also see an increase in possible connections and greater choice in terms of available times and days of flights for travellers in both countries.

Other areas of cooperation will also be possible, notably in terms of aircraft maintenance, chartering, and handling, as well as in human capital and technical and managerial training.

Air Senegal, a state-owned company, says its ambition is to become the leader in air transport in West Africa.

With nine aircraft currently, it serves 21 destinations in Africa, Europe, and America.