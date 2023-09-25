Libya flood: Cook Salah Khalil alongside volunteers prepare meals for the displaced

Libyan cook Salah Khalil alongside some volunteers prepare meals to be distributed in little take away packs. The meals which are not for sale are given to people displaced from eastern Libya following the deadly flooding there two weeks ago.

Many are now housed at a catering facility in the capital Tripoli.

"We need to help our people in this catastrophe" Khalil said. "This is not a matter of launching an initiative, it's a matter of giving a hand, we must remain immersed in what happened especially that I am from this beautiful city [Derna]" the cook added.

Nearly 4000 people died after a flash flood devastated the Libyan port city of Derna two weeks ago. More than 43,000 people have been displaced from the city and neighbouring parts of eastern Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration.