South Sudan flood threat returns

In Bentiu, survival requires vigilance and vigorous efforts to maintain and strengthen the vast network of dikes that protect hundreds of thousands of people living on a tiny sliver of land surrounded by 4,500 square kilometres of floodwater.

The catastrophic flooding that struck Unity State in 2020 from extraordinary rainfall causing a massive overflow from the swollen Nile River, have never fully receded. However, people are living as best as they can on the land that has managed to be reclaimed. Every year, when the rainy season strikes, the water begins to rise.

Last year, they reached just 30 centimetres below the existing dikes. In response, Pakistani engineering peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have dedicated their time and energy to raising the levels to at least one and a half meters above the water levels.

The work to strengthen the defences aims to prevent breaches, such as in 2022 when a rupture of the western wall, threatened the safety of 300,000 civilians, including many living in a nearby displacement camp as well as the UNMISS field office. United by their shared commitment to protecting local communities, the Pakistani engineers have joined forces with Mongolian peacekeeping colleagues to relentlessly patrol the dike system, checking for potential breach sites.

The Mongolian contingent also provides a protective presence while the engineers are working. Climate change is posing a growing threat to communities across South Sudan, as already scarce resources are being severely impacted by floods and droughts. This escalates tensions between communities and heightens the risk of conflict.

The strong partnership between peacekeepers, humanitarians and communities, is keeping vulnerable people safe for now, but the threat remains, as the rain begins to fall.