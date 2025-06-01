Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

NOAA predicts active hurricane season

This Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 satellite image made available by NOAA shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, left, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Jose, right,   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Hurricanes

With warmer-than-normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024. Last year was the third-costliest season on record, with killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

Thursday's hurricane season outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects a 60% chance for an above-normal season, a 30% chance it will be near normal and only a 10% probability it will be quieter than average.

The forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. It projects three to five of those will reach major status, which means winds of more than 110 mph.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..