NOAA predicts active hurricane season

With warmer-than-normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024. Last year was the third-costliest season on record, with killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

Thursday's hurricane season outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects a 60% chance for an above-normal season, a 30% chance it will be near normal and only a 10% probability it will be quieter than average.

The forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. It projects three to five of those will reach major status, which means winds of more than 110 mph.