Hurricane Melissa set to hit Jamaica and Cuba

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it draws closer to Jamaica, where forecasters say it will unleash catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage. Cuba is predicted to be next in its path.

At that strength, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Blamed for seven deaths in the northern Caribbean as it headed toward the island, Melissa was on track to make landfall Tuesday in Jamaica before coming ashore in Cuba later in the day and then heading toward the Bahamas.

It was not expected to affect the United States.

On Monday night, Melissa was centered about 155 miles (245 kilometers) southwest of Kingston and about 335 miles (535 kilometers) southwest of Guantánamo, Cuba.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 kph) and was moving northwest at 2 mph (4 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Parts of eastern Jamaica could see up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain while western Haiti could get 16 inches (40 centimeters), the hurricane center said, citing the likelihood of “catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides."

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in flood-prone communities in Jamaica, with buses ferrying people to safe shelter.

In eastern Cuba, a hurricane warning was in effect for the Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Holguin provinces, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for Las Tunas.

Up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain was forecast for parts of Cuba, along with a significant storm surge along the coast.

Cuban officials said they would evacuate more than 600,000 people from the region, including Santiago, the island's second-largest city. Long bus lines formed in some areas.