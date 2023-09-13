Nigerian singer, MohBad, dies at 27

Nigerian singer MohBad, born Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole), has tragically passed away at the age of 27. The news of his untimely demise was officially confirmed by his management team via a statement on social media.

Music executive Ovie delivered the heartbreaking news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on a fateful Tuesday evening, saying, "Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day. R.I.P."

A heartfelt statement was later posted on MohBad's Instagram account, reading, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A MohBad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023. MohBad remained a shining light until the very end, and as we grieve the loss of the radiant talent he embodied, the family extends their gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers. They kindly request that you continue to respect their privacy during this challenging period. Imole has found peace at last."

MohBad, known for his distinctive baritone and hit songs like "Ask About Me," "Pariwo," and "Peace," has left his legion of fans devastated by his untimely departure. His music resonated deeply with audiences and established him as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene.

The music world, as well as his devoted followers, will undoubtedly mourn the loss of this remarkable talent who departed far too soon.