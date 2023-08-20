Spain wins first Women's World Cup with 1-0 victory over England

Spain has won its first Women's World Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over England.

N0. 19 Olga Carmona was the star of the match on Sunday (Aug. 20).

Her left-foot shot in the 29th minute went into the far corner of the net and just out of reach of diving England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Far from Sydney's Stadium Australia, scenes of jubilation could be seen in Barcelona, Spain.

Ecstatic fans shouted and celebrated.

The country’s first major international trophy made it the first European team to win the Women's World Cup since Germany in 2007.

The win for Spain in just its third World Cup appearance prevented England's Lionesses — the reigning European champions — from bringing the trophy back home.

Despite second-half subs and saves by England's goalkeeper including a penalty kick in the 69th minutes and their resolve, the Lionesses didn't find a way to the Spanish net.

Spain was the more aggressive team and pressed the entire game.

Captain and scorer Olga Carmona has a tournament-best 18 goals in this World Cup. The 23 year-old has become just the seventh player in tournament history to score in both the semifinals and the final.

The la Roja win came after a near mutiny last year when 15 players quit the national team.

Sweden beat tournament co-host Australia on Saturday to win bronze.