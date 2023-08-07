2023 Women's World Cup: Nigeria falls with honors

The adventure of the Women's World Cup is over for the Super Falcons who fall with honours after the fateful penalty shootout against England.

Nigeria came so close to making history of becoming the first ever African nation to win a knockout match at the Women's World Cup. They fell 2- 4 against the Lionesses of England in a penalty shootout.

Nigeria will be left ruing all the spurned chances it had throughout the game that ran up to 120 minutes before heading to penalties. While it can be proud of its efforts, the Falcons failed to capitalize on their one woman advantage after England saw Lauren James red carded in the 87th minute. James stamped on Michelle Alozie's back after losing possession.

England, the Euro 2022 champions were given an almighty scare but they go through and will face Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter finals on Saturday.