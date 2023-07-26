Women's World Cup: largely beaten by Spain, Zambia eliminated

Spain won thanks to a collective demonstration against an overwhelmed Zambia. Spain and Japan, which beat Costa Rica (2-0) earlier, are the first two qualified selections for the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup.

In the wake of their inaugural demonstration against Costa Rica (3-0), the players coached by Jorge Vilda dominated the modest Zambians, 77th in the FIFA rankings.

With a nice long shot (9th), Teresa Abelleira opened the Reds festival. Jennifer Hermoso (13th, 70th) and Alba Redondo (69th, 85th) each scored twice.

For this match, the Spanish coach Jorge Vilda had established, for the first time at the Women's World Cup, Alexia Putellas, winner of the last two Golden Balls, in search of rhythm after a serious knee injury.

The reigning double Ballon d'Or delighted with an assist on the second goal, before being replaced at half-time.

This second Zambian defeat, after the heavy failure (5-0) against Japan for their first match, comes in a tense context since the selection of Bruce Mwape had been accused before the tournament of sexual abuse by players for facts which date back to September 2022.

The players had also highlighted a non-payment of federal bonuses for two years.