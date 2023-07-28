Women's World Cup: South Africa take their first point

Argentina, trailing by two goals, managed to come back to the score against South Africa (2-2) on Saturday in Dunedin in New Zealand, the two teams of group G still have a chance to see the round of 16 of the World.

On an offering, South African Linda Motlhalo opened the scoring (30th), before her teammate Thembi Kgatlana doubled the lead (66th). In a committed and rhythmic match, the Argentines continued to put pressure and returned in 13 minutes, first thanks to Sophia Braun (74th) and then to Romina Nunez (79th).

This draw allows South Africa to obtain its first point in the Women's World Cup. "We are obviously disappointed because we could have taken three points. But we still have a chance. We will get back to work and work on our game," said South African defender Karabo Dhlamini.

Banyana Banyana have lost all of their matches in the group stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, as well as their first game for this edition They are more seasoned this time around, having taken the advantage against Sweden before bow 2-1.

Note that the captain of the South African team, Refiloe Jane, was evacuated in the 22nd minute for an apparent injury to the left ankle. The midfielder fell after hitting an Argentine player in midair, who seemed unharmed.

The game was played in front of just 8,834 spectators at Dunedin Stadium, but those in attendance supported both teams.