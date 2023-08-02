Women's World Cup: South Africa stun Italy to advance to the Round of 8

South Africa will reach the last 8 of a Women's World Cup for the first time in their history after beating 2019 quarter-finalists Italy 3-2 in Wellington on Wednesday.

The South Africans, 2nd in Group D (4 pts), will face the Dutch, 1st in Group E (7 pts), in the next round. Leading 1-0 after just eleven minutes, the South Africans scored twice (2-1), before conceding a second goal, synonymous with elimination (74th). But Thembi Kgatlana gave her team victory in added time, taking advantage of yet another Italian defensive error.

