Morocco beat Colombia as both teams reach last 16 at Women's World Cup

Morocco booked their ticket to the round of 16 by beating Colombia with a narrow score of a goal to nil, scored by Anissa Lajhmari during stoppage time in the first half.

The Moroccans (6 pts), for their first participation in a World Cup, obtained an unexpected qualification, thanks to their success against Colombia (1-0), in Perth.

The players coached by the Frenchman Reynald Pedros, with two victories in three days, stole second place from the Germans (4 pts), against whom they had lost 6-0 when they entered the competition.

Morocco are the third African team to qualify for the round of 16, following in the footsteps of Nigeria and South Africa . The Atlas Lionesses will face the French team led by Hervé Renard, a mild snub to the semi-final of the Men's World Cup...