Morocco beat Colombia as both teams reach last 16 at Women's World Cup

Anissa Lahmari of Morocco celebrates her goal during Women's World Cup  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Morocco booked their ticket to the round of 16 by beating Colombia with a narrow score of a goal to nil, scored by Anissa Lajhmari during stoppage time in the first half.

The Moroccans (6 pts), for their first participation in a World Cup, obtained an unexpected qualification, thanks to their success against Colombia (1-0), in Perth.

The players coached by the Frenchman Reynald Pedros, with two victories in three days, stole second place from the Germans (4 pts), against whom they had lost 6-0 when they entered the competition.

Morocco are the third African team to qualify for the round of 16, following in the footsteps of Nigeria and South Africa . The Atlas Lionesses will face the French team led by Hervé Renard, a mild snub to the semi-final of the Men's World Cup...

