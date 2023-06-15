South Africa's Ramaphosa headed to Ukraine, Russia for peace mission

South Africa's presidency said Thursday (June 15) that President Cyril Ramaphosa had today, travelled to Poland, en route to Ukraine and the Russian Federation as part of his participation in the African Peace Mission aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

On Thursday afternoon he visited the Polish capital to pay a courtesy call on President Andrzej Duda, who leads a country which shares borders with Ukraine and Russia.

President Ramaphosa will then proceeded to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for deliberations on Friday (June 16) – as a member of the African Peace Mission - with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The mission is set to comprise the leaders of South Africa, Zambia, Senegal and the Comoros.

French Media Le Monde reported that Congo Brazzaville, Egypt's leaders would sent representatives.

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni who recently got sick with covid-19 is also set to miss the meeting in Kiev and Moscow.

Later tomorrow, Friday 16 June, President Ramaphosa will leave Kyiv en route to St Petersburg, Russia, where the African delegation will engage with President Putin on Saturday, 17 June.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to return to South Africa on Sunday, 18 June.