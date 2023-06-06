Artists beautify Rabat streets with giant murals

Street artists from Morocco and others visiting from aboard spent 10 days in the capital city of Rabat, beautifying it with giant murals as part of the Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival.

Artists from Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Argentina were among the 37 who participated in the event, which kicked off on May 18 and concluded on May 28.

Nine buildings were transformed into vibrant canvases, featuring murals that convey messages about protecting the environment and preserving cultural heritage, among other works.

"We're used to seeing a sea of white, but (these murals) disrupt the monotony and counteract visual pollution," said Ibtissam, a Rabat resident who only provided her first name.

The festival also featured screen printing workshops, discussions and guided tours.

Dutch street artist Miel Krutzmann said he was thinking of the people of Rabat as he painted his mural.

"You have to be considerate about the people living here. They have to look at it. I paint it and I fly away, and I don't have to look at it again," Krutzmann said.

Since its launch in 2015, the Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival has adorned the capital with hundreds of artworks created by artists from all over the world.