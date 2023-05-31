Fashion designer showcases Morocco's traditional embroidery

The public who attended Tuesday (May 30), the closing event of the 2022 « Rabat, African capital of Culture » program, was mesmerized.

It was a showcase of Morocco's rich craft heritage.

Haute couture designer Fadila el-Gadi presented her latest collection in her country. She has dedicated her career to perserving and showcasing the Kingdom's embroidery styles.

"I was born in Salé, a town in the north of Rabbat which is reknowned for the quality and quantity of its workshops and craftsmen. I've always been immersed in this creative environment and my inspiration always comes from Moroccan crafts and from all my travels. I might also be inspired by a photo, an 18th-century painting I've seen in a museum, or something ethnic."

Fadila El Gadi's designs might be made of materials such as silk velvet, cashmere or coton, she never fails to integrate Moroccan handmade embroidery.

Known locally as Tarz, the country's embroidery styles include those from Fès, Meknes, Tetouan or El Gadi's hometown Salé.

"I'm very happy to be able to showcase the work of Moroccan craftsmen, to show their passion, and to highlight the ongoing dialogue between some of them and myself. They communicate their passion to me and I contribute with my modern vision, and together, try to modernise our ancestral art and bring it up to date."

To keep this heritage alive, Fadila El Gadi who launched her brand in 2007 founded the Embroidery school of Salé. Young boys and girls are taught by artisans.

The fashion show was one of the highlights of the 3-day event 'La Mode en Capitale'.

Local media Morocco World News reported that, it was brought to life by the Fadila El Gadi Foundation in partnership with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication.