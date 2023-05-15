Morooco holds embroidery exhibition

An exhibition held in Morocco's capital of Rabat last week celebrated the tradition of embroidery and paid tribute to women embroiderers, both from Morocco and around the world.

Representatives from diplomatic missions in 26 countries participated in the exhibition, which featured intricate embroidery designs and colorful patterns from these countries.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration, and the Family, examined the significance of embroidery in Moroccan society.

"Embroidery has long been a cornerstone of our country's culture, with women traditionally crafting and selling these pieces from home as a means of supporting their families," said Moroccan Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration, and Family Aawatif Hayar.

In Morocco, each region and city boasts its own distinctive embroidery style.

"There are subtle differences that you can see when you compare Jewish embroidery to pieces from Fez or Azemmour. These variations primarily concern the color palette used," said Soukaina Moubtassim, an embroiderer from Fez.

Moroccan embroidery carries influences from Ottoman, Andalusian, and Moroccan Berber, or Amazigh, origins.

Embroidery workshops were organized alongside the exhibition to provide young people with the opportunity to learn the traditional craft.

The exhibition started on May 2 and concluded on May 8.